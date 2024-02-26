Vatican newspaper downplays lunar landing
February 26, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: In a prominent front-page op-ed in its February 23 edition, L’Osservatore Romano downplayed the significance of the unmanned lunar landing of a spacecraft built by an American private company.
While the news is “undoubtedly front-page news,” wrote Isabella Piro, “a reflection is needed on what happens here, on Earth.” Piro cited child refugees, child soldiers, and the war in Ukraine.
“Above all, one is forgetful of the Earth,” she concluded.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: feedback -
Today 8:42 AM ET USA
The spacecraft Odysseus was sent to the moon using a Falcon 9 rocket launched by Elon Musk's company SpaceX. The lines, “A reflection is needed on what happens here, on Earth” and “Above all, one is forgetful of the Earth” - seem to me pretty immature. Perhaps it is intended as a jab at Elon Musk who isn't known to toe the progressive agendas currently favored in the Vatican?