Vatican newspaper downplays lunar landing

February 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a prominent front-page op-ed in its February 23 edition, L’Osservatore Romano downplayed the significance of the unmanned lunar landing of a spacecraft built by an American private company.

While the news is “undoubtedly front-page news,” wrote Isabella Piro, “a reflection is needed on what happens here, on Earth.” Piro cited child refugees, child soldiers, and the war in Ukraine.

“Above all, one is forgetful of the Earth,” she concluded.

