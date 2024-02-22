Catholic World News

Australian bishop faces multiple criminal charges

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Australian prosecutors have charged Bishop Christopher Saunders with 19 criminal charges, including two charges of rape and fourteen charges of indecent assault.

The retired Bishop of Broome was arrested on February 21, after a long investigation that was given new life when authorities received the results of the Vatican’s inquiry into abuse charges. He was released on bail the next day, but ordered not to leave his home before a hearing in June.

The Australian bishops’ conference promised full cooperation with the prosecution. Archbishop Timothy Costelloe, the president of the conference, said: “It is right and proper, and indeed necessary, that all such allegations be thoroughly investigated.”

