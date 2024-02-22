Catholic World News

End to celibacy could attract more men to priesthood: Cardinal Hollerich

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg has suggested that an end to the discipline of priestly celibacy could attract more men to the priesthood.

“There are people who find it difficult to live a celibate life,” the cardinal told the daily L’Essentiel. While he acknowledged that a change might draw only a few more vocations, he said: “In Europe, those ‘few’ could make a difference.”

Cardinal Hollerich—who has been chosen by Pope Francis to fill the key role of relator general at the Synod on Synodality—also told his interviewer that he is “absolutely in line with the Pope” on allowing blessings for same-sex couples.

