‘Opium’ of new ministries erodes credibility of Catholicism, priest tells Nigeria’s bishops

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to Nigerian bishops at their February meeting, Father Anthony Akinwale warned that “we have witnessed an explosion of new religious communities, some with little or nothing in terms of spirituality and charism of consecrated life.”

Father Akinwale, a professor at Augustine University Ilara-Epe, said that “the populism of these ministries, the advertisement of un-authenticated miracles and prophecies, the opium these ministries administer on our people, erode the credibility of Christianity, of Catholicism in particular, in our country.”

The priest warned of a future in which people are “unable to see the difference between the Pentecostal pastor and a Catholic priest.”

