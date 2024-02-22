Catholic World News

Canadian Christian leaders issue joint pastoral letter on Ukraine

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Christian leaders across Canada, including the president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, have signed a joint pastoral letter on Ukraine.

“Not since World War II has Europe experienced the violence and destruction it now experiences as a result of Russia’s invasion,” the signatories wrote, as they called for prayer for peace, support for refugees, and “diplomatic steps toward a just and sustainable peace.”

