India’s Cardinal Ferrão elected head of Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, 71, has been elected president of the Federation of Asian Catholic Bishops’ Conferences (FABC). He will succeed Cardinal Charles Muang Bo of Myanmar in January.

Pope St. John Paul II appointed Ferrão the archbishop of Goa and Damão, India (and thus the Latin-rite Patriarch of the East Indies) in 2003. In 2019, Ferrão was elected president of the Latin-rite Conference of Catholic Bishops of India. In 2022, Pope Francis named him a cardinal.

Continental episcopal assemblies (such as the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences) have assumed greater importance under Pope Francis. In addition to the FABC, the continental assemblies include CELAM (the Latin American Episcopal Council), the CCEE (Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe), the FCBCO (Federation of Catholic Bishops’ Conferences of Oceania), and SECAM (the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar).

