USCCB announces ‘Love Means More’ initiative

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth has announced Love Means More, an initiative that “takes a deep dive into the meanings of love.”

“It is a versatile resource for Catholic catechists, as well as ‘seekers’ from any religious background, but also welcomes those who profess no religious background at all,” the bishops’ conference explained in a statement.

“Conversations about love, marriage, sexuality, family, and the human person can be confusing and polarizing”, said Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester (Minnesota), the committee’s chairman. “Cultural narratives tell us love is mostly about feeling good. True love is deeper than that, calling us to follow Christ’s example of sacrificial love so we can live in union with Him forever.”

