‘Under bombs and without food’: Vatican newspaper laments Gaza suffering

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Sotto le bombe e senza cibo” [Under bombs and without food], the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its February 21 edition to the situation in Gaza following the World Food Programme’s decision to suspend food aid in the northern part of the Strip.

“The population of Gaza in the grip of war and hunger,” L’Osservatore Romano reported. “Added to the atrocities and suffering due to the bloody conflict between Hamas and Israel is now the anxiety” over the UN program’s decision.

Citing a report from the Global Nutrition Cluster, the newspaper stated that “one in six children under the age of two in the [Gaza] Strip suffers from acute malnutrition.”

