NY-area church vandalized

February 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A man threw a construction cone into a stained-glass window of St. Rita’s Church in Queens, in the Diocese of Brooklyn, according to camera footage.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 300 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since 2020.

