In Germany, 650 churches have closed since 2005

February 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: 650 Catholic churches in Germany have “ceased to be used for worship” since 2005, according to the German Bishops’ Conference.

“Church buildings are, therefore, being demolished,” Germany’s state-run public broadcasting agency reported. “Sometimes, they are successfully taken over by other denominations, for example, by Orthodox Christian communities. But sometimes they are razed to make room for residential complexes or nursing homes; or are converted into galleries, climbing halls, pubs, or burial halls.”

