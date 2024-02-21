Catholic World News

Proponents of women’s ordination among new consultors to Synod of Bishops

February 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named six new consultors to the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops.

The new consultors include

Msgr. Alphonse Borras, a Belgian priest who was appointed an expert at the October 2023 Synod

Father Gilles Routhier, a Quebec theologian and seminary rector

Father Ormond Rush, who offered a personal (and highly selective) interpretation of the Second Vatican Council’s Dogmatic Constitution on Divine Revelation during the October Synod

Sister Birgit Weiler, a German theologian in Peru and proponent of women’s ordination to the priesthood

Maria Clara Lucchetti Bingemer, a Brazilian theologian who is also a proponent of women’s ordination to the priesthood

Tricia Bruce, an American sociologist who conducted a study on women and the diaconate

None of the new consultors hails from Africa or Asia.

