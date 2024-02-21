Catholic World News

2025 papal prayer intentions released

February 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostolate of Prayer) has released the Pope’s monthly prayer intentions for 2025—including vocations to the priesthood and religious life, families in crisis, and suicide prevention.

“Pope Francis’s prayer intentions for the year 2025 are in line with his ongoing teachings and unwavering concern for the challenges facing humanity and the mission of the Church in the last years,” said Father Frederic Fornos, SJ, the prayer network’s international director. “However, we can particularly consider them in the light of the [2025] Jubilee Year, with its motto: ‘Pilgrims of hope, on the path of peace.’”

The papal intentions—approved on December 31, and published on February 20—“reflect his desire for a more just and compassionate world that remains faithful to the Gospel,” Father Fornos added.

The prayer network, a Jesuit apostolate, was founded in 1844; the papal practice of entrusting prayer intentions to the Apostleship of Prayer dates from the reign of Pope Leo XIII (1878-1903).

