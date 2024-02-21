Catholic World News

‘The shock wave of war’: Vatican newspaper laments suffering in Sudan

February 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “L’onda d’urto della guerra in Sudan” [The shock wave of war in Sudan], the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its February 20 edition to the suffering caused by the war in Sudan, which began last April.

Citing a report from the World Food Programme, L’Osservatore Romano emphasized that “at least 25 million people suffer from the dramatic increase in hunger and malnutrition triggered by more than 10 months of war in Sudan.”

The newspaper also drew attention to the Pope’s appeal for peace in Sudan at the conclusion of his February 18 Angelus address. The Vatican’s English translation of the Pope’s Italian remarks is inaccurate: the Pope began by saying that “dieci mesi” [ten months] had passed since the beginning of the conflict; the Vatican’s translation team mistranslated “mesi” as “years.”

