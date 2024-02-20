Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen renews criticism of Fiducia Supplicans

February 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has posted a lengthy critique of the working document for the Synod on Synodality, saying that the bishops must decide between “two opposing visions” of the Church’s leadership.

The retired Bishop of Hong Kong observed that “the is presented as founded by Jesus on the apostles and their successors, with a hierarchy of ordained ministers who guide the faithful on the journey toward the heavenly Jerusalem.” On the other hand, the cardinal saw an impulse toward “an undefined synodality, a ‘democracy of the baptized,’” and a new vision of the Church.

The only way to reconcile these two visions, Cardinal Zen said, was to understand that “synodality not as having to do something completely new but as giving a new impulse to something that has always existed in the Church.”

