Catholic World News

Long after Pope’s abuse summit, victims still traumatized by the system meant to address their cases

February 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The “structural conflict of interest built into the system,” the “lack of fundamental rights for victims,” and the lack of published case law foster “the utter dysfunction of the Catholic Church’s response to the global clergy sex abuse scandal,” Vatican correspondent Nicole Winfield argues in an Associated Press wire story.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!