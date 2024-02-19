Catholic World News

Pope decries armed violence in Sudan, Mozambique, and elsewhere

February 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Angelus audience on Sunday, February 18, Pope Francis made a call for peace in Sudan, saying that continued fighting in the African country has “caused a very grave humanitarian situation.”

The Pope also decried a terrorist attack on a Catholic mission in Mozambique, and expressed sorrow over the “many other conflicts that stain the African continent and many parts of the world with blood: also Europe, Palestine, Ukraine...”

“Let us not forget: war is a defeat, always,” the Pope concluded.

