Cardinal McElroy says criticism of Fiducia rooted in anti-LGBT animus

February 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “No change in doctrine was made,” in Fiducia Supplicans, Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego insists, and opposition to the document is largely based on prejudice.

The cardinal said that the Vatican directive “simply clarified questions” about the possibility of blessing couples involved in irregular unions, and is only encountering opposition because of “an enduring animus among far too many toward LGBT persons.”

