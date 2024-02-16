Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller: Fiducia is ‘doctrinally problematic’

February 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an article for First Things, Cardinal Gerhard Müller writes that Fiducia Supplicans “must be considered doctrinally problematic, for it contains a denial of Catholic doctrine.”

Although he concedes that the declaration contains no heretical statements, the former chief of the Vatican’s doctrinal office argues that Fiducia‘s call for blessings of homosexual couples, is “to deny Catholic doctrine—not in explicit affirmation, not in practice.”

The cardinal rejects the Vatican explanation that the blessing is for individuals rather than for their relationship. He reasons that “to bless two people together who are together precisely because of the homosexual relationship that unites them is no different than to bless the union.”

