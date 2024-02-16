Catholic World News

German Catholic group urges bishops to leave Synodal Path

February 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A group of lay Catholics has called upon the German bishops to step away from their Synodal Path, emphasizing that the Vatican has clearly stated that a proposed Synodal Council would be unacceptable.

The Neuer Anfang [“New Beginning”] movement said that the German hierarchy was squandering its authority in an “unworthy tussle” with lay activists, and the Church in German was losing its “spiritual substance, its intellectual relevance, and its prophetic luminosity.”

Meanwhile German society is in crisis, the group’s statement remarked, challenging the bishops: “Do you still realize that you, as courageous shepherds and bold leaders, are urgently needed somewhere else?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!