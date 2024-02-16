Catholic World News

Church is a work in progress, Pope tells seminarians

February 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on February 16 with seminarians from the Naples archdiocese, Pope Francis likened the Catholic Church to “a building site where work is always ongoing.”

The work of the Church is never complete, the Pope explained, and pastors must “know how to adopt a style of pastoral discernment in every situation.” He continued: “We cannot offer monolithic, preconceived answers to today’s complex reality.”

Speaking about the seminarians’ preparation for ministry, the Pontiff said that “the journey of formation for the priesthood is a work site” as well.

