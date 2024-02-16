Catholic World News

Hong Kong Christians jailed for offering religious material on mainland

February 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A group of nine Evangelical Christians from Hong Kong has been jailed on the Chinese mainland since December for engaging in “illegal business operations” by distributing printed Sunday-school materials.

Stephen Chen Yueli, a businessman who had traveled between Hong Kong and mainland China frequently, was among those arrested, and is being held in prison in Hubei. His eight co-workers have not yet been identified.

