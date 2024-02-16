Catholic World News

Vatican: solidarity with Nigerian Catholics, decries kidnapping

February 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Evangelization has issued a statement of solidarity with the Christians of Nigeria, “who are grappling with a crisis that is expanding in scope and intensifying in proportion.”

“Nothing can justify the evil of kidnapping,” the Vatican statement says. It calls upon the Nigerian government to take effective active to end the surge of abductions and restore security to the country’s people.

The statement is signed by Cardinal Luis Tagle, the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization; and by the secretary, Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu, who himself is Nigerian.

