Biden administration challenges Tennessee law on prostitution

February 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden administration has filed suit to challenge a Tennessee law that calls for stiff penalties for anyone who engages in prostitution while HIV-positive.

The legal challenge by the Justice Department says that the state law violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by singling out prostitutes who know they are HIV-positive for special penalties. The suit argues: ““Beliefs and assumptions that individuals with HIV will spread it, or that having HIV is a death sentence, are now outdated and unfounded.”

