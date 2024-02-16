Catholic World News

Indian Catholic school suspends nun for alleged anti-Hindu remark

February 16, 2024

Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A nun who teaches seventh grade at a Catholic school in Mangalore, India, has been suspended for making an alleged anti-Hindu remark.

“The school management, under immense pressure, suspended the teacher, pending an inquiry, to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of the student community,” the Diocese of Mangalore said in a statement. The government is investigating the remark.

Some (Hindu) fundamentalists, “in order to take revenge or to fan religious animosity, level false allegations against us by spreading wrong rumors to bring in divisions among the general public,” said Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore, the local metropolitan archbishop. (Mangalore is a suffragan see of Bangalore.) “Perhaps this could be one of the main reasons for this case too.”

