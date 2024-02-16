Catholic World News

Wisconsin legislature passes parental bill of rights; governor promises veto

February 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With votes of 62-35 in the state house and 22-10 in the state senate, Wisconsin’s lawmakers have passed a parental bill of rights.

Among the enumerated rights are the “right to determine the religion of the child,” the “right to determine the type of school or educational setting the child attends,” the “right to determine the names and pronouns used for the child while at school,” and the “right to opt out of a class or instructional materials at the child’s school for reasons based on either religion or personal conviction.”

Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to veto the legislation.

