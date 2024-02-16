Catholic World News

Theme announced for World Day of Grandparents and Elderly

February 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life has announced that Pope Francis has chosen the theme for the 4th World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly: “Do not cast me off in my old age” (cf. Psalm 71:9).

“It is the prayer of an elderly person, which reminds us that, unfortunately, loneliness is a widespread reality, which afflicts many elderly people, often victims of the throwaway culture and considered a burden to society,” said Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the dicastery’s prefect.

Pope Francis established the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly in 2021. The day is commemorated on the fourth Sunday in July, close to July 26, the memorial of Saints Joachim and Anne, the parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary and grandparents of Christ.

