Israeli embassy rips Vatican criticism of Gaza offensive

February 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Israeli embassy to the Holy See reacted strongly to criticism by Cardinal Pietro Parolin of the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

After the Vatican Secretary of State told reporters that the 30,000 casualties inflicted by the Israeli military were disproportionate and unjustifiable, the Israeli embassy protested that “deplorable statement.”

The embassy later softened its protest, saying that the statement was “regrettable,” and explaining that an error in translation of the cardinal’s statement had prompted the earlier outburst. Nevertheless the embassy insisted that Hamas bore the moral responsibility for the high casualty count.

