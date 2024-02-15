Catholic World News

Panamanian cardinal resigns after mysterious disappearance

February 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal José Luis Lacunza Maestrojuán of David, Panama, who drew notoriety when he disappeared from his residence on January 30 and was missing for two days.

After he was discovered, appearing disoriented, the cardinal apologized to his people, characterizing his disappearance as a “stupid prank.” The episode raised questions as to whether the Panamanian prelate, who was approaching his 80th birthday, was suffering from a deteriorating mental condition.

The Vatican announced that Msgr. Luis Enrique Saldaña, a Franciscan provincial who is a native of the David diocese, would become the new Bishop of David.

