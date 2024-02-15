Catholic World News

Michigan priest convicted of stealing from retired priests

February 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father David Rosenberg, a priest of the Diocese of Lansing, Michigan, has been convicted of embezzling $830,000 from elderly priests at a priest’s retirement home.

Father Rosenberg, 72, was ordained in 2011. and directed a retreat house next to the retirement home.

“The prosecutors and law enforcement in this case amassed an overwhelming amount of evidence which supported Rosenberg’s conviction, which is typical in these types of cases,” said Robert Warren, a professor of accounting at Radford University in Virginia, and a former IRS investigator.

“Since 1990, seven Catholic priests have chosen to go to trial instead of negotiating a plea agreement,” Warren added. “Of those seven, only one has won an acquittal.”

