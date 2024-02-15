Catholic World News

Coptic martyrs of Libya commemorated in St. Peter’s Basilica for first time

February 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity

CWN Editor's Note: The 21 Coptic Orthodox Christians beheaded by members of the Islamic State in Libya will be commemorated for the first time in St. Peter’s Basilica on February 15, nine years to the day after their martyrdom.

Last May, Pope Francis added the martyrs to the Roman Martyrology, the list of saints and blesseds commemorated in the Roman Rite of the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, will preside at an ecumenical prayer service (booklet). During the service, participants will venerate relics of the martyrs, given to Pope Francis by Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria, the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!