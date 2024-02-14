Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat tells UN he is ‘deeply concerned’ about denigration of the family

February 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A leading Vatican diplomat took part in a session of the UN’s Commission for Social Development on February 13 and said that the Holy See’s delegation “is deeply concerned that the family is increasingly downplayed or even denigrated in international fora.”

The family “is the first society any of us know and is therefore central to social development—not ancillary or tangential, let alone harmful,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “For many around the world, the family is not only the first but also the only form of social protection, a community of reciprocity and care.”

“Parents are the primary educators of their children,” he continued. “Families are often the strongest advocates for their members who might otherwise be ignored or considered a burden by society ... For this reason, social policies must support the family in its essential role in achieving social justice and social development.”

Archbishop Caccia made his remarks as the UN marks the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family. The prelate also discussed the importance of “strong social protection systems,” education, and “access to decent work” in combating poverty.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

