Vatican newspaper decries ‘river of plastic’ in Bolivia

February 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Un fiume di plastica” [A River of Plastic], L’Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper, devoted the most prominent coverage in its February 13 edition to the severe pollution of the Katari River in Bolivia.

Reflecting upon a photograph of the polluted river, Isabella Piro wrote that “every type of refuse floats in the Katari, abandoned there by the unconscious hand of man.”

After discussing the effects of the pollution upon the environment and upon the efforts of the Aymara people to support themselves, Piro discussed the people’s attempts to combat the pollution.

Such efforts, she concluded, are “a way to demonstrate—as Pope Francis has repeatedly remarked—that we are all administrators, and not owners, of the planet. And that it is up to us to take care of it, also for generations to come.”

