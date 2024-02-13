Catholic World News

Scottish priest who made ‘gay mafia’ claim says he has been ‘bullied and silenced’

February 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Matthew Despard, suspended in 2013 and ordered to leave his parish in 2016, said he has been “bullied and silenced by the Church.”

In 2013, Father Despard wrote a book discussing a “powerful gay mafia” at work within the Church in Scotland. The book appeared shortly after Cardinal Keith O’Brien of Edinburgh resigned because of homosexual misconduct.

Father Despard said that the Roman Rota ruled in 2016 that he could return to parish duties if he withdrew the book from circulation—which he says he has done. The priest said that Bishop Joseph Toal of Motherwell has imposed the additional condition of an apology, which the priest has declined to make.

“I have privately asked Bishop Toal again and again to return to a parish but have been ignored,” he said. “It’s unjust, I’m still waiting here. I have no avenues left but to speak out publicly. I feel I have been systematically bullied and silenced by the Church.”

