Pope Francis: I think of countries at war, where human rights are violated

February 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his February 11 Angelus address, Pope Francis said that “we cannot remain silent about the fact that there are many people today to whom the right to care, and thus the right to life, is denied!”

He continued, “I am thinking of those who live in extreme poverty; but I am also thinking of those who live in war zones: fundamental human rights are violated there every day! It is intolerable. Let us pray for beleaguered Ukraine, for Palestine and Israel, let us pray for Myanmar and for all peoples who are tormented by war.”

