At lunar new year, Cardinal Tagle compares Church to moon

February 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangeliation, celebrated the lunar new year at a Mass with Chinese priests, deacons, seminarians, and religious who are studying in Rome.

During his homily, Cardinal Tagle compared the Church to the moon, which does not shine with its own light, but reflects the light of the sun.

“My hope,” he preached, “is that every year, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, we Christians can renew our ‘lunar ministry’: turning to Jesus, receiving the light of Jesus, and sharing the light of Christ, not our own light, with the world. Jesus is the light of the nations. We are the moon.”

The future Pope Francis used the same patristic image of the mysterium lunae [mystery of the moon] in his pre-conclave remarks before his election.

