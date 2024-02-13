Catholic World News

Citing brain tumor, 54-year-old Brazilian archbishop resigns

February 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Adelar Baruffi, 54.

The resignation took place less than three years after his appointment as archbishop of Cascavel, Brazil, to take the place of a prelate who had died of Covid. A month after his installation in 2021, Archbishop Baruffi collapsed, and a brain tumor was diagnosed and removed. The tumor, however, has returned, according to the Brazilian news portal G1.

