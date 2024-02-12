Catholic World News

Attorney rues Catholic failures to save marriages, oppose divorce

February 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Writing in Crisis, Christopher Brennan—an attorney who works to preserve marriages—laments that Church officials “assume that if one is divorced, he or she is in need of ‘healing’ or ‘moving on’ by way of an annulment.”

Brennan argues that diocesan family-life bureaus should focus their attention on saving troubled marriages and encouraging divorced Catholics to recognize their guilt rather than feeding into what he calls the “great maw of the divorce court meat grinder.”

