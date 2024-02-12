Catholic World News

Tanzania’s president meets with Pope

February 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on February 12 with Tanzania’s Presidetn Samia Suluhu Hassan.

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting said that the conversation had centered on Church-state relations but had also touched on the development challenges facing Tanzania and other countries in the region.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!