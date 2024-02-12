Catholic World News

Vatican studying false mysticism as portal to abuse

February 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernandez has disclosed that the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) is now studying the exploitation of false mysticism as a form of abuse.

Cardinal Fernandez, the prefect of the DDF, told Our Sunday Visitor that “we are more attentive than before to the possibility of mystical or spiritual elements being used to take advantage of people and even abuse them.” He said the DDF is considering “how to warn of the risks.”

The case of Father Marko Rupnik—who reportedly claimed mystical insights as he engaged in ritual abuse of women religious—has called attention to the potential abuses of false mysticism.

