Catholic World News

Italian theologian reports Pope favors female diaconate

February 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Katholisch

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Linda Pocher reports that Pope Francis is “very much in favor of the diaconate for women,” and is now trying to determine how the practical roles that female deacons could fill in the Church.

Sister Pocher, an Italian theologian, organized a discussion of the female diaconate for last week’s meeting of the Council of Cardinals. At her request, Anglican Bishop Jo Bailey Wells addressed the cardinals on the topic. an Italian theologian who

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!