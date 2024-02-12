Catholic World News

Scientist whose research paved way for COVID vaccine named to Pontifical Academy for Life

February 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Katalin Karikó, a winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine, as an ordinary member of the Pontifical Academy for Life.

Karikó and Drew Weismann were awarded the prize “for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.”

According to statutes approved by Pope Francis in 2016, ordinary members of the Pontifical Academy are chosen “on the basis of their academic qualifications, proven professional integrity, professional expertise and faithful service in the defense and promotion of the right to life of every human person.”

