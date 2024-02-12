Scientist whose research paved way for COVID vaccine named to Pontifical Academy for Life
February 12, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Katalin Karikó, a winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine, as an ordinary member of the Pontifical Academy for Life.
Karikó and Drew Weismann were awarded the prize “for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.”
According to statutes approved by Pope Francis in 2016, ordinary members of the Pontifical Academy are chosen “on the basis of their academic qualifications, proven professional integrity, professional expertise and faithful service in the defense and promotion of the right to life of every human person.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: feedback -
Today 9:26 AM ET USA
Nobel prizes are often awarded for political goals rather than merit (vide: Obama's Peace Nobel). The covid "vaccine" was imposed before proper tests, with no legal safeguards against injury, no regard for moral objections, and was hailed as "safe and effective." Any evidence to the contrary was banned as "disinformation." Governments and celebrities embarrassed themselves trying to enforce the "vaccine" on the weak. The Vatican still needs to assess with full transparency its response to covid.