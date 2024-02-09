Catholic World News

Texas archbishop discourages participation in ‘retreat center’ activities

February 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller of San Antonio, Texas, has issued an unusual message urging Catholics not to patronize a local retreat center.

The archbishop said that the Sanctus Ranch, which appeals to Catholics, does not have the approval of the archdiocese, and the two Catholic priests who minister there are not in good standing.

