National Catholic Prayer Breakfast speakers highlight Eucharistic Congress, Nigerian persecution

February 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speakers at the 2024 National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, a lay initiative, discussed the upcoming National Eucharistic Congress and the persecution of the Church in Nigeria.

Following a papal greeting conveyed by Cardinal Christoph Pierre, the apostolic nuncio, Bishop William Byrne of Springfield, Massachusetts, discussed the Eucharistic Congress.

Bishop Wilfred Anagbe, CMF, of Makurdi, Nigeria, said that his nation “has become a killing field, a field that is sadly fettered with the blood of the martyrs.”

“I share this with you so that the world may know that in spite of all of this, Nigerian seminaries and churches are full,” he continued. “Christian faith is growing in spite of the terrorists, or maybe because of them.”

