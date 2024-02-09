Catholic World News

Senegal’s leading prelate pushes back against election postponement

February 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Senegal’s president has postponed the nation’s presidential election—prompting chaos in the legislature, protests in the streets, and pushback from the nation’s leading prelate.

“What matters most to me is that Senegal lives according to its constitution,” said Archbishop Benjamin Ndiaye of Dakar, the nation’s capital.

The National Laity Council also expressed “total disagreement with this decision, the consequences of which could lead Senegal into an uncertain future.”

Senegal, a West African nation of 18.4 million (map), is 92% Muslim, 5% Christian, and 3% ethnic religionist.

