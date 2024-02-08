Catholic World News

Federal court to decide whether Massachusetts diocese may remove windows from closed church

February 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A federal court will decide whether the Diocese of Springfield (MA) may remove the stained glass windows from a closed historic church for potential use in other churches.

In 2010, the diocese closed St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Northampton. In 2022, the diocese sold the former church on condition that it could remove the stained windows.

The city’s building commissioner, however, has forbidden the removal of the windows, on the grounds that the church is part of a historic district. The diocese, in turn, has filed suit.

