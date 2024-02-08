Catholic World News

India’s bishops: ‘Attacks on Christians now common’

February 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Attacks on Christians continue to increase in different parts of India,” the the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India said in a statement. “Destruction of homes and churches, harassment of personnel serving in orphanages, hostels, educational and healthcare institutions on false allegations of conversion have become common.”

India’s bishops also warned that “there is a widespread perception that the important democratic institutions of our country are weakening, the federal structure is under stress and the media are not fulfilling their role as the fourth pillar of democracy.”

“There is an unprecedented religious polarization which is harming the cherished social harmony in our country and endangering democracy itself,” they added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

