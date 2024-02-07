Catholic World News

Pope sees ‘hypocrisy’ in opposition to Fiducia Supplicans

February 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: In a new interview, Pope Francis says that criticism of Fiducia Supplicans reflects hypocrisy.

In an interview with the Italian weekly Credere the Pope says:

Nobody is scandalized if I give the blessing to a businessman who perhaps exploits people: and this is a very serious sin. But they are scandalized if I give [a blessing] to a homosexual. This is hypocrisy.”

“Fiducia Supplicans is clear,” the Pope argues, saying that under the terms of the declaration “I don’t bless a ‘homosexual marriage,’ I bless two people who love each other.”

In the interview the Pontiff also said that his health troubles are not interfering with his work. “The Church is governed with the head, not with the legs,” he said.

The interview is scheduled for publication on Thursday, February 8; Credere made some excerpts available a day earlier.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!