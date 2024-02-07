Catholic World News

‘American bishops offer the world an example of courage,’ says French Bishop

February 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: American bishops are more likely than French bishops to proclaim the truth when it is countercultural, said Bishop Marc Aillet of Bayonne (France), author of the recently published Le temps des saints (The Time of Saints).

“When I went to the US, I found that parishes had services specifically dedicated to the dignity of life, and at every March for Life, a substantial number of bishops participate, which is not the case in France or elsewhere,” he said.

“It’s fair to say that many of their bishops are not ‘mute dogs,’” he added. “Perhaps they can encourage us French bishops to bark a little louder?”

