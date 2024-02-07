Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia: Theological reflection on the family is insufficient

February 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, said that theological reflection on the family is insufficient, according to Vatican News, the agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

The 78-year-old prelate, who is also Grand Chancellor of the John Paul II Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences, “pointed out that a comprehensive Theology of the Family, considered as a body of relationships, has not yet been completely explored, even though much study has been done on the husband-wife union,” Vatican News reported.

“Starting with the magisterium of Pope Francis and the great changes marking the present era, theology is confronted with a new challenge, that of addressing the topic of the family in an adequate and renewed manner,” Archbishop Paglia said during a lecture at the John Paul II Institute in Changanassery, Kerala (India).

