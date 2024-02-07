Catholic World News

Montreal archbishop files suit against Quebec’s euthanasia law

February 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on Canadian Press

CWN Editor's Note: The office of Archbishop Christian Lépine of Montreal is challenging Quebec’s euthanasia law in court.

The law requires all palliative care homes to offer “medical assistance in dying” to patients. Archbishop Lepine argues that the law should be declared unconstitutional because it infringes on religious freedom and freedom of conscience.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!